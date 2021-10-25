Afghanistan vs Scotland Squads: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 17

Match 17 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will have Afghanistan battling it out against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Afghanistan and Scotland will have the momentum on their side and they will be hoping to capitalize on the same on Monday to get off to a good start in the global T20 event.

Afghanistan have improved by leaps and bounds in the recent past especially in the shortest format of the game. The team has a balanced squad at their disposal and they will be hoping to make a global statement with a brilliant performance. The presence of Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rashid Khan makes Afghanistan’s spin attack formidable, and the three players are likely to cause havoc on the slow and sluggish UAE tracks.

Scotland, on the other hand, delivered headline performances in the qualification round of the T20 World Cup. The team defeated the favourites Bangladesh in their first match and followed it up with victories over PNG and Oman to finish at the top of the Group B table. Scotland can bank on the momentum gained to deliver some good performances in the Super 12 round.

>Afghanistan vs Scotland predicted playing XI:

>Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan

>Scotland Probable Playing XI: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask

>Afghanistan vs Scotland squads:

>Afghanistan’s 15-man squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq

>Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi

>Scotland 15-man squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

>Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

