Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Afghanistan have not yet been able to register a win after playing three matches at the T20 World Cup. However, the Mohammad Nabi-led side can still qualify for the semis. For that to happen, Afghanistan need to win their remaining two games. Merely winning the two matches will not be enough for Afghanistan to claim the top spot and secure their berth in the semi-final stage. Afghanistan would desperately want New Zealand to lose both their remaining matches in the Super 12 round.

T20 World Cup Semi-Final Scenario: Group 1 Heading for Tight Finish With Ireland In Fray

Advertisement

In their next T20 World Cup encounter, Afghanistan will be up against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The game between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

With just two points from three matches, Afghanistan are currently languishing at the bottom of the Group 1 standings.

Ahead of Tuesday’s T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lana will take place on November 1, Tuesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here