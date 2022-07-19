'After 1st Match Against India it Just Hit me in The Face': Ben Stokes Opens Up on His Retirement From ODIs

England all-rounder Ben Stokes opened up on taking the big decision of taking retirement from ODI cricket. Stokes announced his retirement from the 50-over format on Monday which shocked many from the cricket fraternity. However, Stokes was clear in his thoughts that his body can not sustain all three formats at the moment and he took the decision to manage his workload amidst the tight schedule from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Tuesday’s ODI match between England and South Africa is going to be his last in the 50-over format. The stylish all-rounder is regarded as one of the biggest match-winners for England in the last decade.

The 31-year-old opened up on his retirement from ODI in a chat with former England captain Nasser Hussain for Sky Sports Cricket.

Stokes revealed that it was after the first ODI match against India that he got clarity that he is going to take the big decision and he picked the 50-over format to retire from instead of T20Is.

“I guess it was a number of things. The schedule and almost everything that’s expected of us these days for me is unsustainable. It was actually after 1st ODI against India, it was sort of quite clear for me to take the decision. When you start thinking about such things like that it’s almost clear. One person I spoke to who probably said that the best thing that was said to me if there’s any doubt, there’s no doubt," Stokes said in a conversation with Hussain.

Stokes admitted that he was not been able to give his 100 per cent to the ODI team as his body was not allowing him to play all three formats due to a tight international schedule.

“It’s hard to know that you have been looked after, you have been managed, you know for all the other cricket that’s got coming up and you know as I said in my statement that England’s shirt deserves the 100 per cent off whoever wears it. Unfortunately, I just didn’t like the feeling of not being able to contribute in the way that I want to be able to do. You know as an all-rounder, I want to contribute with the bat, I want to contribute with the ball and also the feeling of stopping someone else from being able to progress in the format for England. I know that is important to go out there and be able to give the captain the coach and the rest of the team 100 per cent. When I thought about it long and hard, I realized that I don’t feel I can do that in all three formats and obviously after how the body felt after the Test series coming to this, you know it was made knowing that I can’t go out there and give my all," Stokes added.

Stokes had a forgettable time with the bat in the recently concluded ODI series against India where he registered strings of low scores - 0, 21 and 27.

Stokes said he had an idea about taking such a decision a long time back but he was confused about that time about which white-ball format it would be.

“I always knew that at some point I would have to choose one of the white-ball formats to continue but I just didn’t know which one and then literally after the 1st ODI against India it just hit me in the face," he said.

Stokes further revealed his conversation with skipper Jos Buttler regarding the big decision.

“I had a quick chat with Jos Buttler after the game and just said if the game was in a different situation I would have carried on bowling there for a year and then we had a little five minutes together and he said you need to look after yourself. When I went away after that and in just 5 minutes to myself, that’s when I told him, I almost felt just a bit like useless that I can’t do that and it’s not a nice feeling," he added.

