After 4 Months, BCCI To Seek Fifth Selector's Replacement: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to call for applications for the post of a fifth selector on the national senior selection committee, which has been vacant for the last four months.

“We will have (Abey) Kuruvilla’s replacement soon; probably in the next two weeks, we will have a new selector in place," a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla’s term had come to an end at the start of the year as he had completed a total of five years on the board’s cricket committees. According to BCCI’s constitution, no individual can remain a member of any of the committees beyond five years.

Earlier, he served as chairman of the junior selection committee for four years. He is currently BCCI’s general manager (game development).

The other four senior selectors are chairman Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, and Debashish Mohanty. They have been picking the Indian team without a fifth colleague starting from the home series against Sri Lanka in February and March, followed by the tours of Ireland and England, as well as the upcoming West Indies trip.

Meanwhile, the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), the body that will is tasked with choosing the new selector, is itself short of one since October 2021.

The CAC initially was a three-member committee before its head and former cricketer Madan Lal stepped down after he turned 70. The new constitution does not allow any person to be in any post on the board beyond the age of 70. The BCCI is yet to find a replacement for Lal.

In fact, Rahul Dravid’s appointment as India’s head coach was done by the two-member CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh.

