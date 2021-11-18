‘…After Almost 15 Years’: Deepak Chahar Shares Throwback Photo With Rohit Sharma and It’s Going Viral

India pacer Deepak Chahar has shared a 15-year-old picture on social media that’s going viral. The right-arm on Wednesday played the first-ever international game in front of his home crowd, in Jaipur, in which India defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets to go up 1-0 in the three-match T20I series.

After the victory, Deepak took to Instagram and shared a collage of picture. The first one was a snap from the match day while the second one was an old photograph; probably of the time when Deepak was working hard to fulfil his dream to represent his country.

He captioned the post: “Picture at the same ground after almost 15 years. Me and Rohit Bhaiya we both didn’t have beard ‍♂️ that time @rohitsharma45 #moment #bleedblue"

In the first T20I against New Zealand, Chahar had a tough time bowling against the Kiwi batters as he leaked 42 runs in his four-over spell. However, he managed to pick the prized wicket of opener Martin Guptill who smashed 70 runs off 42 balls, with the help of 4 sixes and 3 boundaries.

The Black Caps set a challenging 165-run target and in reply, Suryakumar Yadav Scored 62 off 40 balls while captain Rohit Sharma contributed with a 36-ball 48. The duo stitched a 59-run stand for the third wicket as India took the game home with 2 balls to spare.

Despite a fiery start, India had a close finish as they lost a couple of wickets in the last two overs. Speaking about the situation in the post-match presentation, Rohit said it was a good lesson for the young Indian batters on how to play in such moments.

“It was a hard-fought victory. We saw towards the end that it didn’t come as easy as we expected. I think it was a great learning for the guys who haven’t batted in this situation for India. It’s a great learning for them to understand what’s need to be done. It’s not about the power-hitting all the time and you need to try and put the ball in the gaps to try and take singles and find boundaries," Rohit said.

India and New Zealand will no face each other in the second match of the series on Friday in Ranchi.

