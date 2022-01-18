After Ashes, Pakistan Next On Radar For Skipper Australia Test Captain Pat Cummins

Australia’s 4-0 win against England in the Ashes Test series is the first feather in the hat of skipper Pat Cummins. He was named Australia’s captain ahead of the Ashes series and a sweeping victory will only boost his morale. The skipper played just four Tests in the series but had scalped 21 wickets in the process, to become the highest wicket-taker. Cummins will next lead the team to Pakistan in March, and he would want to continue the winning streak. However, the challenge is not easy as the subcontinent pitches have always been a nightmare for the touring teams outside Asia.

After 1998, this is the first time the Australian side is touring Pakistan and there are no doubts, that the visitors will have a stiff task on their hands when it comes to adapting to the conditions. Above all, there will be points to grab for both teams if they aim to reach the World Test Championship finals. As far as the World Test Championship table is concerned, Australia is currently sitting at the second position with a 86.66 win percent, while Pakistan is stationed at the third position with a win percentage of 75.

In a chat with Cricket Pakistan, Cummins expressed his desire to make Australia the best team in the world by performing well in the subcontinent conditions or in the touring nations. The skipper has noted that his players have not had much experience in overseas conditions, therefore he is excited to take on the challenge. “That’s the next big challenge. I think the best teams in the past not only won at home but they were really successful overseas as well. Pakistan next on the radar for us, it’s going to be huge," he said.

In the tour, Australia and Pakistan will lock horns for three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20 international, starting from the 3rd of March to April 5.

