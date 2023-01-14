After Australia's Pull Out Over Taliban, ICC Set to Take Action Against Afghanistan Cricket Board-Report

The International Cricket Council is no mood to give a reprieve to Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and wants to take some serious action after Australia pulled out of the scheduled three-match ODI series which was to take place in March in UAE. The decision came on the back of Taliban atrocities on women since they came to power last year and the move had invited a backlash from star Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Izharulhaq Naveed.

Meanwhile, a report in Cricbuzz has stated that the world cricket body, in its meeting in March, will contemplate taking action against Afghan cricket board for multiple reasons. Firstly, ACB has failed to raise a women’s team in the country which is a requisite for a full member. Moreover, they have also taken note of the backlash from Afghanistan players. On Friday, former skipper Mohammad Nabi dared Australia to skip 2023 ODI World Cup clash where the two teams will be against up another.

“We are concerned by recent developments in Afghanistan and the ICC board will consider the implications of these developments at its next meeting and we remain in contact with other global sporting organisations who share our aim of seeing men and women playing sport in Afghanistan," an ICC spokesperson told Cricbuzz.

“We want to see men and women safely playing cricket in Afghanistan and have consistently held the view that the best was to achieve this is by supporting our Member, the Afghanistan Cricket Board, in its endeavours to develop the game in the country," the ICC spokesperson further said.

There are two ICC events back-to-back in South Africa in January and February - the maiden Under 19 championship and the Twenty20 World Cup and Afghanistan hasn’t been represented.

Earlier Cricket Australia pulled out of the series in response to Taliban crackdown on women’s “basic human rights". Moreover, the Taliban has also banned women from pursuing higher education recently.

Nonetheless, several Afghan cricketer had responded to CA’s move with Nabi even daring Australia not to play Afghanistan in 2023 ODI World Cup.

“It is not right to mix politics with sports. The same regime was there during the World Cup and why did they play us? Because they wanted two points. They wanted a good NRR to progress in the World Cup. What will they do in the World Cup in India? We will see if they will boycott us there? The reason they have given is not right," the former Afghanistan captain, who plays for Sharjah Warriors, told Cricbuzz after a team’s net session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai on Friday.

