After Bangladesh Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara is 'Back to Adventures' with His 'Lil Munchkin': See Photo

Cheteshwar Pujara had an amazing Test series against Bangladesh which India won 2-0. As Rahul had to lead the team in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, Pujara was named the vice-captain. With additional responsibilities on his shoulders, the veteran batter scored 90 in the first innings of the Chattogram Test and followed it up with an unbeaten knock of 102 which was his first century since January 2019.

Pujara’s heroics in Bangladesh Test won him the Player of the Series award as well. Since now he has returned home, the Saurashtra batter is spending some quality time with his family. He posted a picture on Twitter holding his daughter with the caption, “Back to adventures with my lil munchkin".

Earlier this year, Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped in the home series against Sri Lanka and he has answered all those who were questioning him in style with his exploits against Bangladesh. His performances in the English County cricket circuit could also be credited to his recall to the Indian side.

Pujara’s next challenge could be the four-match test series at home against Australia. The Aussies are first in the ICC Men’s Test Team ranking with a rating of 130. India comes a close second with a rating of 115.

The Indian side would like to put on an impressive display to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship. India have worked their way to the second spot after some positive results against Bangladesh.

Pujara failed to score a lot of runs in the second Test match against Bangladesh, but his ruthless batting in the first Test was enough to clinch him the Player of the Series award. Despite the ups and downs, Cheteshwar Pujara has proven to be a great asset for this Indian side in Test matches. His temperament and defensive technique have saved India on numerous occasions.

India will take on Australia in their next four-match test series that will commence on February 9, 2023, at the VCA Stadium. Hopefully, Pujara can continue his menacing form when faced with the top test team in the World at the moment.

