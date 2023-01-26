Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has been offered a commentary sting at the Pakistan Super League after he was reportedly dumped by BCCI for Border Gavaskar Trophy after a video of his altercation with girlfriend went viral on social media.

The 41-year-old, who led Australia to 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, saw his reputation getting tarnished after a video with his girlfriend surfaced online where he can be heard pleading innocence after being accused of having an affair with his ex. The video also claimed that Clarke is planning to rejoin his ex-girlfriend in India where he was scheduled to do commentary for Border Gavaskar Trophy which begins on February 9.

However, the BCCI has reportedly dumped him after the furor which means he had lost a commercial contract worthy of millions of Australian Dollars— $150,000 to be precise.

Meanwhile, one of the arch rivals of BCCI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already used the advantage to the full. They in turn offered a contract to Clarke for the upcoming PSL which begins on February 13.

“I have just been asked to commentate on the PSL, the Pakistan Premier League, and you should see the internationals they have got," Clarke said as quoted by reports. The 41-year-old is one of the best modern day cricketers from Down Under. He won 2007 and 2015 World Cup, leading Australia to the title eight years later.

Earlier, the 41-year-old was seen having a heated exchange with Jade Yarbrough during their holiday in Noosa, Queensland where his partner was repeatedly accusing him of having an affair with his ex-girlfriend, high-profile fashion designer, Pip Edwards.

Although the video has blurred footage, the audio is crystal clear where Clarke can be heard denying the allegations.

“You want to send her to India with you?’ Yarbrough yells in the video. “I have seen the texts. ‘You’re the love of my life Pip, come with me to India’," she adds before slapping Clarke across his face even as the 41-year-old pleads innocence.

Clarke was accompanied by Yarbrough, her sister Jasmine and her husband and media personality Karl Stefanovic.

Clarke, who has represented Australia in 115 tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is, scoring 8643, 7981 and 488 runs respectively, has issued an apology for his behaviour.

“I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable. I own this fully and am the only one at fault," Clarke told The Daily Telegraph.

