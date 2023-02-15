After Global Triumph, Young Bengal Women Now Shine At WPL Auction

Kolkata: Two young cricketers from Bengal-Titas Sadhu and Richa Ghosh, are all et to be featured in the inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023. While Titas will play for Delhi Capitals, Ghosh will be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Earlier, the Chinsurah-born Titas was picked up by the franchise for Rs. 25 lakh.

A determined Titas has already started her preparation in advance in nearby ground in this small town in West Bengal.

She was busy practicing even as the auction went on. She was elated after she was picked up by Delhi alongside her coach who was also on cloud nine. They got the news on smartphone.

A terrific fast bowler, Titas was the player of the match in the U-19 World Cup final. Her economy rate in the final was excellent where she also accounted for two wickets, accounting for just six runs in four overs. This performance has supposedly played a key role in the WPL scouts taking a keen interest in her.

“There was already tension. I have grown up watching IPL since childhood. Now it feels great to be part of this extravaganza," she told News 18. However, initially she worried if she would get a team.

“With so many foreign players in the team, we got to learn new things. If I get a chance, I will try to retain my place in the team."

Titas’ coach Priyankar Banerjee said: “Titas has a very good opportunity. She will get to know senior players’ mentality. Playing with international players adds to the experience. How much money you get is not a big deal, the big thing is that you will get a chance to play under big banner."

Moreover, the Bengal cricketer Richa Ghosh also played well against Pakistan in the last match and help the team to win. She was also a part of the U-19 World Cup winning team. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh for Rs 1.9 crore at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction 2023 in Mumbai.

Just after the auctions, Richa called her father and promised to buy a house at Kolkata. Her father frequently visits Kolkata, but stays in hotels.

