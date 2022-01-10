After Johannesburg Defeat, India May Make Changes For Series Decider in Capetown

From a miraculous win against South Africa in the first test match to a crushing defeat in the second, Team India has seen both the best and worst. Now, the Men in Blue would like to forget the Johannesburg defeat and gear up for the third and final test. BCCI tweeted from their official Twitter account that team India has arrived in the picturesque Capetown. They are also practising for the 3rd test.

We can see players practising hard on the nets. Cheteshwar Pujara is seen conversing with a fellow mate.

Ishant Sharma was also clicked with the ball. He can get a chance because Mohammed Siraj was injured in the second test. Captain Virat Kohli, who didn’t participate in the second test owing to a back problem also looked fit during the practice sessions.

South Africa had won the second test match at Johannesburg by 7 wickets, levelling the series 1-1. The focus shifts to Capetown for the series decider now.

Team India had started with a win against the Proteas. Virat Kohli and his team set a massive 305-run target for the South African side in Centurion. Chasing the target, Dean Elgar and his team were bowled out at 191. Accomplishing this historic win, Virat Kohli became the only captain to win 2 test matches in South Africa. Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh praised the bowling attack of team India, especially Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

BCCI posted a short 50 seconds video of team India on their flight to Capetown. We can see players with their suitcases being seated in the aeroplane. The video also includes beautiful visuals from Capetown and people playing music. The video concludes with the visual of a cake for the Indian cricket team.

