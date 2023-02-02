After Multiple ICC Awards, Babar Azam Posts Picture, Caption Read: 'You Are Your Own Magic'

2022 was a dream year for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who headlined the ICC awards for the season as he went onto win the top prizes in multiple categories. The Pakistan skipper became the second cricketer after India’s Virat Kohli to win an ICC men’s cricketer of the year award on multiple occasions. Besides, he was also named the ODI cricketer of the year. He was also named in the ICC ODI team of the year where he was named the skipper. This was surely Babar’s year who also led his team to T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi handed him all the awards at Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium. Later Babar also posted about it on his social media. Caption read: “You are your own magic."

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has been declared winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy given for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of The Year. Babar has been rewarded for a stellar 2022 during which he amassed 2598 runs in 44 matches across formats at an average of 54.12.

England allrounder Nat Sciver won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

She had an outstanding 2022 having scored 1346 runs and taken 22 wickets in 33 matches while captaining England for much of her side’s home summer.

She finished as the third-highest scorer of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, playing a pivotal role in England’s run to the final.

Sciver scored an unbeaten 148 from just 121 balls in the title clash against Australia.

Meanwhile, Babar struck eight centuries and 15 half-centuries during the calendar year and was the only player to breach the 2000-run mark during 2022.

The 28-year-old was also chosen as the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of The Year for 2022 as well after scoring 679 runs in nine matches. He’s also the current No. 1 batter in men’s ODI rankings.

In Test cricket, he scored 1184 runs from 9 Tests - the most by any batter.

