After Mumbai Indians’ Consecutive Losses, Owner Nita Ambani Motivates Team Like This

Mumbai Indians have had a difficult start in this year’s Indian Premier League campaign. With four losses in four matches so far, the five-time IPL winner is currently languishing at number 9 on the points table. Mumbai will have to complete an uphill task to make a comeback in the tournament from this point. However, they have steered out of a similar situation in past seasons and team owner Nita Ambani is confident that Mumbai will be able to do the same this season as well.

Motivating MI players after they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, Ambani sent a voice message to the players, showing her full support. In a video shared by Mumbai Indian on Twitter, the players can be seen listening to Ambani’s message in the dressing room. “I have full faith and belief in all of you, and I am sure we will pull through. Now, we are only going to be onwards and upwards. We need to believe in ourselves that we are going to conquer this. We have been through this many times before and then gone ahead and won the Cup," Ambani said in her message.

Emphasising her support to the team in any condition, she asked the players to believe in their potential.

Mumbai was in a similar situation in the 2015 season of the IPL where it lost the first four games but made an impressive comeback and went on to win the trophy for the second time.

Mumbai Indians have won IPL the most number of times including wins in the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 seasons.

MI is slated to face the Punjab Kings next on Wednesday, April 13.

Interestingly, Mumbai is not the only IPL champion struggling in the current season. The defending champion, Chennai Super Kings have also had a similar fate in the ongoing season of the tournament. CSK has lost all four games in the tournament so far.

