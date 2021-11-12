After New Zealand Snub, Hanuma Vihari Drafted into India 'A' Squad Bound for South Africa

India middle order batter Hanuma Vihari, who was snubbed for the two match Test series against New Zealand, has been added to India A squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. Vihari was the talking point on social media moments after BCCI made the squad public which had Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as the captain and vice-captain, respectively.

Exclusion of Vihari made the news as he is not able to get a regular place in the side. He last played a Test match for India back in January and his fans worried if they had seen the last of their idol; moreover, he has been playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament currently and it was understood that he is among the scheme of things. He was in England playing County championship wherein he managed just one fifty in 6 innings for Warwickshire earlier this year. Vihari also played the warm-up match against County XI in the lead up to the England series in July and managed 24 and 43 not out.

Advertisement

He featured in India’s historic Test series win in Australia and have made some fan following for his rock-solid defensive batting which was pivotal in his team saving the Sydney Test match earlier this year. That was his last international game. He was also part of the side when England came in March, but didn’t get a game.

>Also Read | Rahane to Lead in Kanpur as Kohli Rested; Rohit to Skip Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced 16-man squad for the upcoming 2-match Test series against New Zealand. The series will commence after the conclusion of the three T20Is. The first Test will begin on November 25 at Green Park, Kanpur. The New Zealand tour of India will conclude after the 2nd and the final Test, that will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the Kanpur Test as Virat Kohli has been rested. Ace batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been named the vice-captain for the first Test. Rohit Sharma, who will lead the Men in Blue in the three T20Is, will skip the entire series. The board has also confirmed that Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test in Mumbai and will lead the team.

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here