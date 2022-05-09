After Ravi Shastri, now Michael Vaughan Suggests Virat Kohli to take a break amid poor show

Virat Kohli’s drought for runs continued as he was dismissed for yet another golden duck during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The 33-year-old who walked out to open the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore with skipper Faf du Plessis was sent back to the pavilion on the very first ball of the match. Kohli’s gentle flick to spinner Jagadeesha Suchith landed right in the hands of Kane Williamson standing at mid-wicket. Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck six times in his IPL career, three of which have come in the ongoing season.

Reacting to Kohli’s struggle to score runs, former England skipper Michael opined that a break from the game may help the right-hander to get his form back. “Sometimes a break from the game is all a player needs. The amount of cricket these players play, a break is as good as anything," Vaughan tweeted.

Kohli, who is the highest run-getter in IPL history, has looked out of his element in the past few seasons of the tournament. In the current edition of IPL, the right-hander has scored only 216 runs at an average of 19.64 and strike rate of 111.34. While he got off to a half-century in the game against Gujarat Titans on April 30, it came at a slow pace. Kohli took 53 balls to score 58.

Earlier, former India team coach Ravi Shastri had also suggested that Kohli take a short break from the game, stating that he was “overcooked". Speaking to Star Sports after Kohli’s golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19, Shastri added that Kohli has 6-7 years of cricket left in him and he just needed a break to get to his element.

Meanwhile, despite Kohli’s poor show, RCB managed to post a total of 192 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday’s match. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar steered Bangalore out of trouble with a 105-run partnership for the second wicket. Backed by Du Plessis’s 50-ball 73 and finishing fireworks from Dinesh Kartik, who scored 30 from 8 balls, Bangalore got to a 190 plus score.

In reply, Hyderabad was bowled out for 125, giving RCB a 67-run win and two crucial points.

