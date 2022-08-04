Chennai Superkings had endured two bad seasons in last three years. While in 2020, they failed to make the cut in last four, a year later they became the champions only to squander all the good work they had done in 2021.

Meanwhile, in 2022, they had a horror run under a new skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

Things reached to a certain extent where Jadeja asked the management to sack him so that MS Dhoni could take over. Later reports of friction between Jadeja and yellow brigade management started to emerge with CEO Kasi Viswanath refuting allegations of an internal feud.

“See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK. Nothing is wrong," a CSK official told news agency ANI when asked for a reaction.

Coming back to the horror season in 2022, CSK managed to win just four out of 14 games as they finished ninth in the league table with Jadeja missing out on the last four games of the season. Nonetheless, his social media activity in last few months has also attracted a lot of eyeballs.

Earlier he had deleted all CSK related posts from Instagram and then went onto delete a tweet which has confirmed CSK fans’ worst fears.

The tweet was from February 4, 2022 and was in reply to a post by the franchise. The original post read, “10 years of Super Jaddu." In his reply, Jadeja had written, “10 more to go."

However, the reply was deleted on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Jadeja, who was the first retention made by the franchise for INR 16 crores, was appointed as the CSK skipper with legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni handing him the leadership duties ahead of the tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

But Jadeja stepped down as the skipper after being at the helm for eight matches, with Dhoni getting back to captaining the side. “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game." said a release from CSK that time.

