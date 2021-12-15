After Rohit Sharma’s Injury, Aakash Chopra Wants Ajinkya Rahane to be Named India Test Vice-Captain

Ajinkya Rahane should be made vice-captain for the upcoming South Africa Test series after Rohit Sharma’s injury, says former India opener Aakash Chopra. BCCI has replaced Rahane with Rohit as Virat Kohli’s deputy in the longest format for the upcoming tour.

Since Rohit has now been ruled out of the South Africa tour after getting injured during a practice session, Chopra thinks Rahane should be the logical option to fill the leadership void.

>Also Read: ‘Kuldeep Was Not in The Good Books of Coach And Captain’

Advertisement

BCCI is expected to name a new-vice captain for the three-match Test series in South Africa.

Chopra though asserts that during Kohli’s absence for the home Test series against New Zealand, Rahane was instrumental in almost securing a victory for the team in the first Test in Kanpur. He also vouched for the middle-order batter due to the fact that he has held the position for a long time and led the team admirably when Kohli has sat out.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, “Now you will not even know whom to make the vice-captain; is it going to be Ajinkya Rahane, or they will have to find someone else? You will have to logically make him the vice-captain because you had made him the captain just now in Kanpur."

Rahane has been struggling with his form for some time now and it’s believed that was the primary reason for Rohit being appointed as the vice-captain in the Tests.

Chopra pointed out that it is practically impossible to make him the vice-captain now and drop him in the next match. He was also skeptical about India naming a vice-captain at all.

Advertisement

He thinks India could have done without a vice-captain at all for the South Africa tour. Chopra though also floated the names of other potential candidates like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here