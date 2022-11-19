After Sacking Chetan Sharma-led Selection Panel, BCCI Likely to Introduce Split Captaincy: Report

The BCCI on Friday made a massive decision, something which seems to be an aftermath of India’s horrendous exit from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Indian cricket board sacked the Chetan Sharma-led committee of selectors with immediate effect and at the same time, invited fresh applications for the vacant post. The last date for application is November 28.

A senior national selector normally gets a four-year term subject to extension. However, Chetan, Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi, and Debasish Mohanty served for the shortest period of time as senior national selectors. Joshi and Harvinder were appointed national selectors in February 2020. After the AGM in January 2021, Chetan took over as chairman of selectors with Mohanty and Kuruvilla joining him.

According to news agency PTI, the new selection committee will be asked to choose captains across three formats, effectively implementing the concept of split captaincy.

This also indicates that while Rohit may continue as the leader in Tests and ODIs, all-rounder Hardik Pandya may be handed the captaincy in the shortest format till the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies in 2024.

During Chetan Sharma’s reign, India failed to reach the knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, lost the World Test Championships final and lost the semi-final against England in Australia last week.

“For Chetan to save his job, India needed to win the T20 World Cup. Nothing less could have saved him. But once, he was asked to select four squads at one go (New Zealand and Bangladesh away series) which was unprecedented, one could read between the lines," a BCCI insider was quoted as saying by PTI.

Added Responsibilities

The job domain has two key points which had never been in any earlier selection committee advertisements — prepare and provide evaluation reports of respective team performance to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis, and appoint a captain for the team in each format.

Also, for the first time, the BCCI job domain description contains that the chairman would have to address the media with regard to team-related queries.

According to BCCI’s latest release, here are the eligibility criteria for the selectors:

* Should have played a minimum of

- 7 Test matches; OR

- 30 First Class matches; OR

- 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.

* Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago.

* No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.

(With PTI Inputs)

