After Wriddhman Saha's Tweet, BCCI Looking to Hire Agency For Investigating Players' Complaints - Report

The commotion over Wriddhiman Saha’s tweet on getting threatened by a journalist for an interview has forced the BCCI to take a deep look into the matter. The Indian cricket board is reportedly deciding to hire an agency to deal with such cases in the future.

A few days ago, Saha took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of messages he received from an Indian journalist who threatened him for an interview. The cricketer was dejected and said, “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

Several former cricketers came in Saha’s support and slammed the reporter. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the BCCI has discussed the issue and feels that the grievances of each and every member of the Indian cricket team should be probed.

According to a TOI report, a BCCI official has said not just Saha but several other cricketers have sought the Indian cricket board on their perceptions with the Indian media. He added if every board member gets agrees to the idea then an external agency could be hired to look into the matter.

“It’s not just about Saha alone. Every player needs to be heard. For this, you need a neutral party to carry out such a process. But for that, you will first need consent from every stakeholder," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the TOI.

“There have been players who have come to certain officials with their grievances regarding their perceptions in the media. Each of them needs to be probed. Even ex-coaches and support staff will need to be spoken to. If everyone is on board then an agency could be hired to speak to everyone and get a clear idea," the source added.

