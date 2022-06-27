Against a Team Like India You Have to be Good: Ireland Captain Andrew Balbirnie

The India T20I side in Ireland may be missing a host of their first-choice players but the Hardik Pandya-led side gave their hosts a timely reminder that a second-string tourists are still a challenge to deal with. In the rain-affected first T20I in Malahide, India sauntered to a seven-wicket win despite Ireland setting a decent target.

And Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie accepted that his men will have to be at their best to have any hopes of now finishing the two-match series on level terms.

“We were good and we were bad. Against a team like India you have to be good,: Balbirnie said during the post-match presentation.

The match was off to a delayed start due to multiple rain interruptions. And when conditions finally became suitable, the contest was reduced to 12-overs-a-side. Harry Tector slammed a quickfire half-century as Ireland posted 108/4 after being put in to bat first at The Village in Dublin.

“Never easy when you come to the ground, do your full warmup and it’s delayed. Credit to the groundsmen," Balbirnie said.

“Tector batted outstandingly well to get up to the total, been in great form in ODI cricket and he carried that today," he added.

India though faced little trouble in chasing down the total. Deepak Hooda opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan and the pair added 30 runs before being separated.

Hooda made an unbeaten 47 off 29 while Ishan as dismissed for a 11-ball 26.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was returning to competitive cricket after an injury break, was dismissed for a first-ball duck though.

Captain Pandya then made 24 off 12 as India finished with 111/3 in 9.2 overs to take a 1-0 lead. India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal was chosen as the player-of-the-match for his bowling figures of 1/11 from three overs.

The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.

