AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The Auckland Hearts women will take on the Canterbury Magicians women in the 15th Women’s Super Smash T20 League match. The Canterbury Magicians are enjoying a fine spell of form at the moment with three victories and one loss from four matches in the league so far. Their exploits have them seated second in the league table behind only the Wellington woman who have won all their game so far.

The Canterbury women succumbed to an 11-run defeat to Wellington in their last encounter and would be looking to bounce back from that. Kate Anderson’s 62-ball 83 along with Melissa Banks’ four-wicket haul were the prime positives of their last game. Sarah Asmussen and Amy Satterthwaite also chipped in with two wickets each.

The Auckland Hearts, on the other hand, are having a mixed season with two victories and two defeats from four games so far. With six points on the board, the Auckland team is fourth in the Women’s Super Smash League table. That being said, the women from Auckland defeated Central Districts women. Bella Armstrong played a huge role in this victory scoring 71 runs from 34 balls to give her team the perfect platform.

AH-W vs CM-W Telecast

This match will not be telecast in India.

AH-W vs CM-W Live Streaming

The match between AH-W vs CM-W is available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

AH-W vs CM-W Match Details

The Auckland Hearts women vs Canterbury Magicians women match will be played on Sunday, January 8 at 3:30 am IST.

The AH-W vs CM-W team prediction

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite

Vice-captain: Bella Armstrong

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Laura Hughes, Izzy Gaze

Batter: Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Saachi Shahri

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Bella Armstrong, Anna Browning

Bowlers: Melissa Banks, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan

AH-W vs CM-W Possible Starting XI:

Auckland Hearts women cricket team: Izzy Gaze, Kate Anderson, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Bella Armstrong, Anna Browning, Amie Hucker, Amberly Parr Thompson, Bree Illing

Canterbury Magicians women cricket team: Laura Hughes, Fran Wilson, Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Emma Kench, Izzy Sharp, Amy Satterthwaite, Melissa Banks, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen

