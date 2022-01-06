>AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Auckland Hearts Women and Canterbury Magicians Women: The 20th match of the 2021-22 edition of the Women’s Super Smash will see Auckland Hearts Women clashing against Canterbury Magicians Women. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 03:40 AM IST on January 07, Friday.

Auckland Hearts Women need to make a comeback in the tournament. The team made a dream start by winning their first two games against Northern Brave. However, Auckland have now lost their plot. They lost their three games to sit at fourth place with just eight points. The team needs to bring more conviction in their batting to win Super Smash matches.

Canterbury Magicians Women, on the other hand, need to be consistent. The team has so far won three games while losing as many. They are occupying third place with 12 points to their name. Magicians outplayed Central Hinds in their last game by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Auckland Hearts Women and Canterbury Magicians Women; here is everything you need to know:

>AH-W vs CM-W Telecast

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women game will not be televised in India.

>AH-W vs CM-W Live Streaming

The match between Auckland Hearts Women and Canterbury Magicians Women will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>AH-W vs CM-W Match Details

Auckland Hearts Women will face Canterbury Magicians Women at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 03:40 AM IST on January 07, Friday.

>AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Frances Mackay

Vice-Captain- Lauren Down

>Suggested Playing XI for AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Izzy Gaze, Abigale Gerken

Batters: Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Jacinta Savage

All-rounders: Arlene Kelly, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay

Bowlers: Holly Huddleston, Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks

>AH-W vs CM-W Probable XIs:

Auckland Hearts Women: Saachi Shahri, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Izzy Gaze (wk), Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas

Canterbury Magicians Women: Jacinta Savage, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Abigale Gerken (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (c), Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Sims, Melissa Banks

