AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Auckland Hearts Women and Otago Sparks Women:

The 23rd match of the 2021-22 edition of the Women’s Super Smash will see Auckland Hearts Women clashing against Otago Sparks Women. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 3:40 am IST on January 15, Saturday.

Fans can expect a good cricketing battle on Saturday as both Auckland and Otago have done a good job in the tournament so far. Auckland Hearts Women are currently third in the points table with three victories from six league matches. Auckland are coming into the Saturday match after defeating Canterbury Magicians Women by just one run.

Otago Sparks Women are occupying second place with six victories and two losses. Sparks weren’t in the best of form in their last league game as they were outclassed by Wellington Blaze Women by 33 runs.

Ahead of the match between Auckland Hearts Women and Otago Sparks Women; here is everything you need to know:

AH-W vs OS-W Telecast

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women game will not be televised in India.

AH-W vs OS-W Live Streaming

The match between Auckland Hearts Women and Otago Sparks Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AH-W vs OS-W Match Details

Auckland Hearts Women will face Otago Sparks Women at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 3:40 am IST on January 15, Saturday.

AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Eden Carson

Vice-Captain- Suzie Bates

Suggested Playing XI for AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Caitlin Blakely

All-rounders: Kate Ebrahim, Arlene Kelly, Eden Carson

Bowlers: Holly Huddleston, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

AH-W vs OS-W Probable XIs:

Auckland Hearts Women: Sarah Carnachan, Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Izzy Gaze (wk), Saachi Shahri, Molly Penfold, Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly

Otago Sparks Women: Bella James, Olivia Gain, Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe

