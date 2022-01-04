AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 match, January 04, 03:00 AM IST

>AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 match between Auckland Hearts Women and Wellington Blaze Women: Auckland Hearts Women will square off against the Wellington Blaze Women for the second time in the Hallyburton Johnstone Sheild 2021-22. The two teams will be playing against each other on January 04, Tuesday at Eden Park in Outer Oval at 03:00 am IST.

Auckland Hearts’ last game in the tournament came against Wellington Blaze only. It was a one-sided game as Wellington dominated throughout to secure a win by eight wickets. Blaze Women comfortably chased 219 runs within 41.2 overs to collect four points.

Talking about the overall performance in the league so far, Auckland Hearts Women are reeling at the last spot in the points table. The team has featured in two games and they ended up losing both matches. Auckland need to be careful in their approach and come up with better performances.

Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, are yet to lose a match in the tournament. They won two games while their two matches were abandoned due to rain. With 12 points, the team is third in the points table.

>Ahead of the match between Auckland Hearts Women and Wellington Blaze Women; here is everything you need to know:

>AH-W vs WB-W Telecast

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women game will not be televised in India.

>AH-W vs WB-W Live Streaming

The match between Auckland Hearts Women and Wellington Blaze Women will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>AH-W vs WB-W Match Details

Auckland Hearts Women will face Wellington Blaze Women at the Eden Park in Outer Oval at 03:00 AM IST on January 04, Tuesday.

>AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Maddy Green

Vice-Captain- Amelia Kerr

>Suggested Playing XI for AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers: Fran Jonas, Maneka Singh, Natasha Codyre, Bella Armstrong

>AH-W vs WB-W Probable XIs:

Auckland Hearts Women: Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Sarah Carnachan, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Amie Hucker, Holly Huddleston, Jesse Prasad

Wellington Blaze Women: Rebecca Burns, Natasha Codyre, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen, Xara Jetly, Dee Doughty, Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

