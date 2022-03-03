Home » Cricket Home » News » Ahead of 100th Test, Virat Kohli Inaugurates Ambulance Service to Help Stray Animals - WATCH

Virat Kohli Inaugurates Ambulance Service to Help Stray Animals (Photo credit: Vivaldis Animal Health)
With support from Vivaldis, the Virat Kohli Foundation had launched a Rehab and Trauma centre and ambulance for stray animals last year.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: March 03, 2022, 11:41 IST

Virat Kohli, one of the finest cricketers of this generation, is on the cusp of owning a huge feat in his illustrious cricketing career. The 33-year-old will become the 12th cricketer to play 100 Test matches for India when he takes the field against Sri Lanka on Friday in Mohali.

While the fans and cricket pundits are excited to see the former India captain playing his 100th Test match, Kohli took out some time for a noble cause. Besides his heroics on the field, his love for animals is something that has been winning millions of hearts for quite a long time now.

Ahead of the milestone game, Kohli spent time interacting with Kunal Khanna, CEO of Vivaldis Animal Health, and team members of Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals.

Kohli interacted with the team, discussed future plans and expansion with Kunal, and also inaugurated the ambulance. He also met a furry friend Juile, who was admitted at the Rehab Centre and is currently being taken care of by the team of Awaaz.

Virat Kohli cathces up with Vivaldis and Awaaz stray team (Photo credit: Vivaldis Animal Health)

A video of his interaction was shared on his official social media handles. “Another day catching up with the #Vivaldis and @AwaazStray team and officially inaugurating the ambulance that helps the strays of our city," Tweeted Kohli.

first published: March 03, 2022, 11:29 IST