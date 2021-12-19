Ahead of Mega Auction, Superb Domestic Form Earns Odisha Batter Spot in Chennai Super Kings Trials

Four Time IPL champions have called up Odisha batter Subhranshu Senpati for selection trials ahead of the mega auction. The 24-year-old has been in stupendous form of late in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he amassed 275 runs from seven games. He is the top run-getter for Odisha so far. Chennai, who have retained four key players, are looking to get their hands on a top order domestic batter. If Ruturaj Gaikwad is anything to go by, Senapati might be in for a treat as he will be groomed by some of the finest in the business. Just like Senapati, Gaikwad was a local talent who peaked at the Chennai franchise ending up being the top scorer in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile Senapati scored a century against Andhra at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. He also slammed fifties against Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh. Odisha are currently placed fourth in Elite Group A with three wins from five games. Senapati also had a reasonable outing for Odisha in the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The youngster scored 138 runs from five matches at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 116.94 with one half-century to show for his efforts. In 26 T20 matches since his debut in 2017, Senapati has racked up 637 runs at an average of 28.95 with three half-centuries to his name.

A top-order batter like Senapati strengthens CSK bench strength. With Gaikwad regularly opening, Senapati will act as a perfect backup, perhaps he can also open, leaving the four foreigners to fill up other roles for CSK. A case in point would be Faf du Plessis, who in his late thirties, may not be the best bet for opening the innings. Although he has been released, CEO Kasi Viswanathan may still have his eye on old players who can be bought back. One among the most successful IPL, franchise, CSK had a horrendous season in 2020 where they finished at the bottom of the heap. Within a year, they turned it around winning the IPL in 2021. They have retained MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the mega auction in 2022.

