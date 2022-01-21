Ahmedabad, Kolkata Likely to Host India vs West Indies ODIs, T20s in February

The BCCI is currently busy preparing for the mega auction of IPL 2022, and it will be held in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time, 10 teams are landing instead of 8, and they have already added 33 players before the auction. The third ODI between India and West Indies is also set to take place on 12 February. Therefore, considering the auction, the board can make changes after consultation with West India.

The Tour and Program Committee of BCCI met on Wednesday and recommended the venues for three ODIs and three T20s against the West Indies be limited to just two. This recommendation came in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. While the ODIs are expected to be played in Ahmedabad, the T20 matches could be played in Kolkata. The three ODI matches will be played on February 6, 9 and 12, while the T20s on February 15, 18 and 20.

>Changes in Sri Lanka Series:

Sri Lanka is set to come for the India tour in February and March. During this, they will be playing two Tests and three T20 matches. The Test Series is part of the World Test Championship and will be played in Bangalore and Mohali. At the same time, there is a possibility that all three T20 matches may be held in Dharamshala. However, Team India is currently on the tour of South Africa and the last two matches are to be played on January 21 and 23.

Coming back to IPL, the teams, in this year’s auction, can spend up to Rs 90 crore. This means that more money will be spent on the auction this time.

Meanwhile, the captains of many teams are yet to be chosen. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are the potential names for the captaincy of Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Both the teams are entering the league for the first time. Apart from this, Mumbai Indians have won the title the maximum number of times, while CSK has been successful in winning the title 4 times.

