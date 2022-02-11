Ahmedabad Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for today’s IND vs WI match

India will aim for a whitewash as they will battle against West Indies in the third One Day International. The Men in Blue will be riding on confidence following their victory in the first and second ODI by six wickets and 44 runs.

Bowling has emerged as the strong point for Rohit Sharma’s side as they restricted the opposition at 176 and 193 runs. Mohammed Shami and Praisdg Krishna have been making heads turn with the new ball while Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal haven’t let the batters breath in the middle overs.

However, the Indian team will be looking for experiments in the third ODI. There was a collapse of the batting line-up in the last game. The host could score only 237 runs in their 50 overs. Thus, Team India will be looking to try different combinations and batting order.

West Indies also need to work on their batting. The bowlers were decent in the last game with Odean Smith leading the attack. However, the batters have failed to touch the 200-run mark even once. Kieron Pollard is likely to make a comeback and Darren Bravo can be dropped on Friday.

>Weather report

The forecast for February 11, Friday predicts sunny weather. The temperature will be around 29 degrees celsius as India will have a go at West Indies in the last One Day International. The humidity and wind speed are likely to be 28 percent and 18 km/h. There will be no interruption by rain as precipitation chances are zero.

>Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to favour the spinners more. It is recognised as a slow track and thus the bowlers will be able to grip the ball better. The batters can also score runs for their team if they back their strengths and try to get settled in the middle.

>India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard (C)

