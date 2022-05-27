Ahmedabad Weather Update, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Friday’s (May 27) RR vs RCB match

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast & Update for Friday’s (May 27) IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals are set to get another chance to rectify their errors and seal their berth in the final. Rajasthan’s dream of qualifying for the final faced a jolt after they conceded a seven-wicket defeat against IPL debutants Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1.

Batting first, Rajasthan had posted a total of 188 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. Gujarat, during their run chase, lost just three wickets to reach the target with three balls remaining.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Now, The Sanju Samson-led side will get a second chance to qualify for the final as they are slated to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 27). The match between Rajasthan and Bangalore is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Bangalore, on the other hand, clinched a terrific 14-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to earn their berth in the Qualifier 2. Batting first, the Faf du Plessis-led side scored a massive total of 207 runs losing four wickets. Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar played a remarkable inning to score 112 runs off 54 balls. He had smashed 12 boundaries and 7 sixes in his knock.

Lucknow, in reply, managed to reach 193 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. Skipper KL Rahul (79 runs off 58 balls) emerged as the highest scorer for his side.

Weather report

Ahmedabad weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Rajasthan vs Bangalore game as there is one per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 11 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 43 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 46 per cent.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here