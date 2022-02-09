Gujarat Titans Unveiled as Name of Hardik Pandya-led Ahmedabad IPL Franchise

It’s official. The Ahmedabad-based IPL franchise, bought by CVC Capital, will be officially known as the Gujarat Titans.

Titans picked allrounder Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), legspinner Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and top order batter Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) as their three picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction set to be held on February 12 and 13.

Pandya will also lead Titans in IPL.

“To be very honest I was very excited when I got to know I will be playing for my state. It is my home state where I was born and brought up. It is going to be an exciting and new opportunity for me because I have always played as a player who wanted to take up a lot of responsibility and ownership of things when I do things and now when I have got the opportunity, I want to create some nice culture where all the players get equal opportunity- one for all and all for one," Pandya had said whole speaking to news agency ANI.

“It is a new pamphlet, a new legacy for us. Obviously I am very lucky for having played in Mumbai Indians where I learnt a lot from being a new kid coming to the IPL to now getting an opportunity to lead a team. It has been a dream for me and I am grateful for all the opportunities and chances given by the people," he added.

The BCCI in October 2021 had announced that CVC Capital Partners (Ahmedabad) and RPSG Ventures Ltd (Lucknow) have won the bids for the two new IPL teams.

CVC Capital won the bid for Titans for a cool Rs 5,625 crores.

The board hoped to earn Rs 10,000 crore from the sale of the new teams but the amount exceeded their expectations as they pocketed Rs 12,690 crore.

