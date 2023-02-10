Aiden Markram's Sublime Ton Powers Sunrisers Eastern Cape to SA20 Final

South Africa all-rounder Aiden Markram was at the top of his game during the SA20 semi-final on Thursday, February 9. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper pulled off a sublime knock of 58-ball 100 as his side recorded a 14-run win over Joburg Super Kings at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Markram notched his half-century in 41 balls. The 28-year-old quickly upped the ante to score the next 50 runs in just 16 balls. Markram’s blistering knock comprised six sixes and an equal number of boundaries. The memorable century also turned out to be Markram’s first ton in T20 cricket. Markram brought up his century with a terrific six in the 19th over of the innings. A video of his brilliant shot has now gone viral as fans and followers of the game showered praise on the Centurion-born all-rounder.

A Twitter user opined that Sunrisers Hyderabad fans will now be eagerly waiting to witness Aiden Markram’s exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL). “SRH fans’ expectations are sky-high now," the comment read.

Another person wrote, “No better feeling than performing when it matters the most. Take a bow Markram."

One Twitter user praised the SA20 tournament and commented, “This league is amazing."

One fan suggested that Markram should be leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the next edition of the IPL. “Aiden Markram should lead SRH as well. Incredible leader Sunrisers Hyderabad," read the comment.

The thought was echoed by another cricket fan. “I feel he will lead the SRH team as well," the wrote.

Aiden Markram came down to bat when Sunrisers Eastern Cape were struggling at 10/2. The Sunrisers skipper weathered the storm efficiently and stitched a solid partnership of 98 along with Jordan Hermann. Markram breached the three-digit mark with a magnificent six in the penultimate over of the innings. While the South Africa international was dismissed by Lizaad Williams on the very next delivery, the sensational century helped his side to post a mammoth 213 runs on the board.

Sunrisers all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe later scalped two wickets as Joburg Super Kings managed to reach 199.

Sunrisers will now be up against Pretoria Capitals in the final of SA20 on Sunday. Pretoria got the better of Paarl Royals by 29 runs to reach the summit clash.

