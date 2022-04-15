“Ain’t No Sunshine…”: Watch Kagiso Rabada Stump All With his voice, Dedicates the Song to Ex-teammate - WATCH

Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada may be a nightmare for the batters on the field, but he showed another side of his personality during a recent chat with his former South Africa teammate Morne Morkel. Obliging to Morkel’s request to give a glimpse of his other talents, the 26-year-old dedicated a couple of verses of the hit Bill Withers number Ain’t No Sunshine to his former teammate.

“Ever since you have gone, it’s been a bit hard for me and hard for a lot of other people. You made the move down under but I’m sure you are pretty happy. I thought I should remix a song just for you," Rabada told Morkel before showcasing his singing talent.

Rabada, who was signed by the Punjab Kings at the IPL mega auction earlier this year, has had a good start to his season. The fast bowler has picked 6 wickets in his four games and will be looking to gain momentum in the race to the highest wicket-taker in the season. Rabada had previously won the Purple Cap in IPL 2020 while playing for the Delhi Capitals. He picked 30 wickets in 17 matches at an impressive average of 18.26.

The South African pacer has a total of 82 wickets to his credit in 54 IPL matches at an average of 20.43 and an economy of a little over 8 runs per over

In his last outing for the Punjab team against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, Rabada delivered an impressive 19th over giving just 6 runs while picking the crucial wicket of in-form Surya Kumar Yadav. He finished the match with 2 wickets giving 29 runs in four overs.

Punjab Kings was left with 22 to defend in the last over which eventually proved to be too much for Mumbai’s lower-order. Mumbai Indians were restricted to 186 for 7 after looking in a comfortable position in the chase of 199 run target.

Punjab registered their third win in the tournament climbing its way to the third spot on the points table. Mumbai continue to languish at the bottom of the table with no points from five games so far.

