Ajay Jadeja Criticises MS Dhoni over Calling Shots for CSK Despite Giving Up Captaincy

MS Dhoni may have handed the Chennai Super Kings captaincy baton over to Ravindra Jadeja, but he still seems to be calling the shots for the team. In the match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, TV cameras showed Dhoni shuffling the fielding position even when Ravindra Jadeja was present on the ground. Reacting to the development, former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja lashed out at Dhoni for controlling the decisions for CSK and said that it would have badly affected the confidence of the newly appointed skipper.

Ajay Jadeja added that it was Dhoni’s decision to step down as the captain and if he had decided to quit, he should have given Ravindra Jadeja more freedom to learn. “Leave aside taking someone forward, you have taken the person backwards. The confidence of that person (Ravindra Jadeja) has taken a big dent. He was not there in the play itself, not at the beginning and nor in the end," the 51-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Jadeja stated that had it been a do or die match for CSK, Dhoni’s decision to take the reins in control would still be understandable but there was no need to do something like this in only the second game in the tournament. “MS Dhoni is a big name, I do not like saying such things but we are here talking about the game, so I have no doubts in my mind, what I saw today, I did not like," Jadeja concluded.

The defending champion CSK has lost both its matches so far.

The team suffered a loss against LSG in their last outing despite setting a target of 211 runs in the first innings. At one point, CSK appeared to be headed towards a victory with 34 to defend in the last 12 balls. However, things changed drastically after Shivam Dube leaked 25 runs in the penultimate over. LSG eventually sealed the match with three balls to spare.

CSK are now set to play against Punjab Kings on April 3.

