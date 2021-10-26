Ajay Ratra In Fray to Become India Fielding Coach

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra has applied for the position of the fielding coach of the Indian Cricket team. The 39-year-old Faridabad born Ratra has played six Tests and 12 ODIs and 99 first class matches."It will be great if I can contribute in Team India’s success if given a chance," Ratra, who played for Haryana in the domestic circuit, told PTI on Tuesday.

Ratra, who has a varied coaching experience, is currently the head coach of Assam and is in the north Eastern state for the team’s camp ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will start on November 4. In the IPL, he has worked with Delhi Capitals and in the past also has worked with the Indian women’s team.

Ratra is also a regular at the National Cricket Academy and has also worked with India wicketkeepers like Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant.The BCCI has invited applications for various coaching positions for the Indian team.

