Ajaz Patel Gives Jersey And 10-fer Ball to MCA Museum After Being Felicitated

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel was felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Monday for his historic 10-wicket haul in an innings during the 2nd Test against India played at the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai-born Ajaz joined Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the rare 10-wicket club to create history and ended up with 14 wickets during the contest.

“MCA President Vijay Patil felicitated Ajaz Patel with the score sheet and a memento," a senior MCA official told PTI.

Ajaz, on this part, gave his New Zealand Test jersey and the 10-fer ball for the MCA museum. “Ajaz Patel handed over ball and T-shirt for the museum," the official said.

Patel had spent in childhood in Mumbai and his cousin stays in suburban Jogeshwari.

New Zealand though went on to lose the match by a massive 372 runs.

Following the match, the 33-year-old spinner said the it’s a big occasion for him and his family for having done something special in Mumbai.

“A big occasion for me and my family, to be able to do that here in Mumbai is very special," Ajaz said. “A lot of hard work has gone for me (going into the Test). Have spent plenty of time in isolation and need to recover. A different challenge back home, but that’s the beauty of Test cricket - different roles, different challenges and need to bowl in a different manner."

“I can’t express in words, something in my career which was an overwhelming moment, have a lot of people to thank for when I go back home. Feel lucky to have achieved something special," he added.

