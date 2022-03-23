AJH vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Ajman Heroes and Brother Gas: In the fifth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, we have Ajman Heroes face Brother Gas. The game will kickoff at 10:00 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Both the teams will be playing their first match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League on March 23.

Ajman Heroes are coming after playing the Ajman T20 Cup 2022. The team failed to make an impact in the T20 Championship. Ajman Heroes ended up at fifth place and failed to qualify for the second round. They could win just two games while losing three fixtures.

Brother Gas will be high on confidence after an outstanding performance in the Sharjah CBFS T10. With four victories and just one loss, the team finished at second place in the points table. Brother Gas further defeated Karwan Blues in the semi-finals to proceed to the final. However, a loss at the hands of Interglobe Marine pushed the team out of the title finish.

Ahead of the match between Ajman Heroes and Brother Gas; here is everything you need to know:

AJH vs BG Telecast

Ajman Heroes vs Brother Gas game will not be telecast in India.

AJH vs BG Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AJH vs BG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10:00 pm IST on March 23, Wednesday.

AJH vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ibtisham Sait

Vice-Captain - Tanvir Javed

Suggested Playing XI for AJH vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Shahrukh Sheikh, Adnan Arif, Tanvir Javed

All-rounders: Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Afzal

Bowlers: Faizan Sheikh, Zahid Ali, Arslan Javed, Ibtisham Sait

AJH vs BG Probable XIs:

Ajman Heroes: Ibtisham sait, Faisal Baig, Adnan Khan, Faisal Qazi, Adnan Arif, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Sheridan Hadfield, Faizan Sheikh, Shahrukh Sheikh, Sheldon Dcruz

Brother Gas: Hamdan Tahir, Mohammad Waseem, Saqib Manshad, Zahid Ali II, Arslan Javed, Mujahid Amin, Dawood Ejaz, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Afzal, Zeeshan Abid, Tanvir Javed

