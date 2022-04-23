AJH vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 23, 9:30 PM IST

AJH vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Ajman Heroes and Colatta Chocolates: In the Saturday match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, we have Ajman Heroes squaring off against Colatta Chocolates. The game will kickoff at 9:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on April 23.

Ajman Heroes got off to a dismal start in the league. They lost their first match to MGM Cricket Club by two wickets. It was a close game as MGM chased the target of 81 runs on the very last ball of the match. Ankur Sangwan was the biggest positive for the team as he picked three wickets in his two overs while bowling at an economy rate of 2.

Speaking of Colatta Chocolates, they also endured a loss in the season opener against V Eleven by four wickets. The batters need to up their game as they scored only 87 runs in their first game. Meanwhile, the bowlers also need to keep a check on their economy rate.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Ajman Heroes and Colatta Chocolates, here is everything you need to know:

AJH vs COL Telecast

Ajman Heroes vs Colatta Chocolates game will not be telecast in India.

AJH vs COL Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AJH vs COL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on April 23, Saturday.

AJH vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manpreet Singh

Vice-Captain: Janaka Chaturanga

Suggested Playing XI for AJH vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sheridan Hadfield

Advertisement

Batters: Sheldon Dcruz, Sapandeep Singh, Janaka Chaturanga, Renjith Mani

All-rounders: Sanchit Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Laxman Sreekumar

Bowlers: Muhammad Zeeshan, Rizwan KS, Ankur Sangwan

AJH vs COL Probable XIs

Ajman Heroes: Ibtisham Sait, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Sheridan Hadfield (Wk), Adnan Arif, Wajahat Rasool, Charith Nirmal, Nasir Aziz, Ankur Sangwan, Nav Pabreja, Sheldon Dcruz, Faizan Sheikh

Colatta Chocolates: Muhammad Zeeshan, Balwinder Singh, Renjith Mani (c), Syam Ramesh, Janaka Chaturanga, Sapandeep Singh, Krishna Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Rizwan KS, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammad Ajmal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here