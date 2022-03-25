AJH vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Ajman Heroes and DCC Starlets: Ajman Heroes will take on the DCC Starlets in seventh match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League on Friday, March 25. The game will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, in Sharjah.

Both sides will meet for the first time in the competition on Friday. Ajman Heroes’ campaign didn’t go as per plan, as they lost their season opener against Brother Gas by 27 runs. In that match the Heroes won the toss and elected to field first, Brother Gas piled up 178/6 in their allotted 20-overs. Chasing the challenging total, Heroes started off well but kept losing wickets. Faisal Baig put up a fight with a gutsy 45 off 32, but after his departure the rest didn’t quite manage to score runs and eventually fell short by 27-runs at the end of 20-overs.

Meanwhile, DCC Starlets will be playing their maiden game of the tournament. Adithya Shetty, Ahaan Fernandes will be the key players with bat, Nilansh Keswani and Ronak Panoly among others are their star all-rounders. The DCS-team will aim to start the 2022 campaign with a win here.

Ahead of the match between Ajman Heroes and DCC Starlets; here is everything you need to know:

AJH vs DCS Telecast

Ajman Heroes vs DCC Starlets game will not be telecast in India.

AJH vs DCS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AJH vs DCS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10:00 pm IST on Friday, March 25.

AJH vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faisal Baig

Vice-Captain: Sanchit Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for AJH vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan

Batters: Rameez Shahzad, Ahaan Fernandes, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab

All-rounders: Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani

Bowlers: Harshit Seth, Faisal Baig, Ibtisham Sait

AJH vs DCS Probable XIs:

Ajman Heroes: Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (C), Adnan Arif, Faisal Baig, Ibtisham Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Shahrukh Sheikh, Sheldon Dcruz, Sheridan Hadfield, Adnaan Khan (WK), Charith Nirmal

DCC Starlets: Punya Mehra, Qais Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ronak Panoly (C), Shival Bawa, Ahaan Fernandes, Harshit Seth, Shaurya Singh, Ammar Badami, Rameez Shahzad, Adithya Shetty

