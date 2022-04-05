AJH vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Ajman Heroes and Dubai Aviators:

Two of the Pool-Cross teams Ajman Heroes (AJM) and Dubai Aviators lock horns in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 encounter on Tuesday.

Ajman Heroes will be a disappointed lot as their campaign in the ongoing tournament didn’t go as planned. The team lost both their opening games against Brother Gas and DCC Starlets by 27 runs and 23 runs respectively. They will be eager to bounce back after the losses.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Aviators also had a disappointing start to their tournament campaign, they suffered a massive nine-wicket loss to Colatta Chocolates earlier last week. They managed to score only 135 runs which the opponents easily chased in just 11.2 overs.

Both sides will be keen to open their account in this fixture and fans can check the AJH vs DUA Dream11s and Predicted XIs here:

AJH vs DUA Telecast

Ajman Heroes vs Dubai Aviators game will not be telecast in India

AJH vs DUA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

AJH vs DUA Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 09:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 5.

AJH vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faisal Baig

Vice-Captain: Chetan Rane

Suggested Playing XI for AJH vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Adnan Khan

Batters: Adnan ul Mulk, Chetan Rane, Azlam Azeez

All-rounders: Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Azim Golandaz, Sheldon Dcruz

Bowlers: Rahul Kataria, Ibtisham Sait, Faisal Baig

AJH vs DUA Probable XIs:

Ajman Heroes: Adnan ul Mulk (C), Adnan Khan (WK), Sheridan Hadfield, Faisal Baig, Adnan Arif, Sheldon Dcruz, Nasir Aziz, Ibtisham Sait, Charith Nirmal, Sanchit Sharma, Yash Jai Kumar

Dubai Aviators: Ridge Menzes, Azlam Azeez, Rahul Kataria, Sunny Ravikumar, Chetan Rane (C), Azim Golandaz, Rohit Sharma, Sihab Mohammed, Sourav Shah, Mohammed Shihan Faris (WK), Sagheer Hussain

