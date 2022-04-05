'Ajinkya Rahane Got Out Before Lunch and I Got Tensed'-Rishabh Pant's Interesting Revelation About Sydney Test

Rishabh Pant recalled how he helped India save Sydney Test last year as India struggled down under. Even he was under a lot of duress as he had to battle an intense pain in the elbow after being hit by a rising delivery in the first innings of the Test match. He revealed that he had several pain killers but couldn’t get over the pain that just kept on distracting him.

“I got my first chance in the second match where I scored 27-30 odd in both innings. Decent start for me because I was always under pressure after coming back from there, and we won the match. We made a comeback in the series," he told Jemimah Rodrigues in an exclusive for ‘Dream 11.’

“Third match we went there. We were under pressure, they gave us some 400 something. Injury happened in the first innings. He bowled a bounce, it kept low and it hit my elbow and I was unable to move my hand in the first innings. I didn’t keep in the second innings. Wriddhi bhai did all the keeping."

“We went for a scan and it was bone bruise. It wasn’t a major injury, but it was very painful. We were talking to the physios because I had to bat, by hook or by crook. So we decided to take injection to help with the pain. We have to see in the nets obviously, at first. So, I took the painkiller injection during the game, went to the nets and I was trying to hold the bat but it was paining. I couldn’t hold my bat properly. After this there’s Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and they will be bowling a lot faster," he said.

India had to save the Sydney Test match with a stiff target and more than a day to save. Rahane had gotten out and Pant was suddenly a bit tensed. He came out playing one of the most counter-attacking innings which dented the ego of Nathan Lyon. Although he missed out on a century, getting out for 97.

“Rahane got out before lunch and I got tensed. I went inside, I couldn’t get my way, pressure was building, Aussies were sledging and because they were up in the game and they wanted to win. Then it was my threshold, mid on was up and he bowled me there and I hit him over mid on for a boundary. Next ball he bowled there, after a few overs, and I hit him for a six. Next over the long on was back and I was playing my normal game and I was getting runs."

