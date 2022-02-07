Ajinkya Rahane Has No Issues Playing Under Prithvi Shaw As Mumbai Set to Name 'Jinks' For Ranji Trophy 2022

Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to an inspirational victory in Australia last year, will be playing under Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy campaign, a Cricbuzz report said. Rahane was consulted by the Salil Ankola led selection committee ahead of the team announcement which is to take place in a couple of days. Earlier his availability was a cause of concern with Ranji Trophy due to begin on January 13 and he being in South Africa. Rahane had said that he has no problem playing under Prithvi Shaw.

“Captaincy is not important for someone like Ajinkya, who has achieved what was considered to be impossible for a cricket captain," said an MCA official. “He has agreed to play as well as mentor the side and help restore the Mumbai glory in domestic cricket. He has no ego issues over the captaincy and has no problem with Shaw as the skipper," an MCA official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Advertisement

Rahane was phenomenal in India lifting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia especially after being all out for 36 in Adelaide. The team was in tatters and with Kohli back home, he did a commendable job to lead the side through thick and thin as they went onto breach Gabba fortress. Besides, he had also led India in 3 ODIs. Rahane has played 82 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 Twenty20 Internationals.

Meanwhile Shaw is no stranger to captaincy. He led India to Under-19 World Cup in 2018 with Rahul Dravid as coach. Also, he was Mumbai captain as they won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Advertisement

The 41-time Ranji champions are clubbed with defending champions Saurashtra, Odisha and Goa in Group D. They will play their three league games in Ahmedabad. The team has been asked to report at the venue by February 9. The schedule is not known as the BCCI has not yet shared it with the associations.

All eyes will be on Rahane after a severe run drought which led to his ouster from the position of Test vice captaincy. There were reports that he and Pujara might be demoted in central contracts; nonetheless, Ranji Trophy may change his fortunes.

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here