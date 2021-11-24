Ajinkya Rahane is Just One Innings Away From Gaining Back Form: Cheteshwar Pujara

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has backed veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane to regain his form in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Rahane has been facing a lot of scrutiny for his underwhelming form in the recent past. Several cricket critics have claimed that despite being the captain for the first Test, Rahane will be under a lot of scanners as it is going to be career-deciding series for him.

Pujara showed faith in the stand-in skipper and said he is just one innings away from gaining back his form.

Advertisement

“He (Rahane) is a great player, there are times when a player goes through a tough time and that’s a part of this game. There can be ups and downs but I feel he is a confident player. He is someone who works hard on his game and I am sure he is just one innings away from gaining back the form," said Pujara in the virtual press conference.

>Also Read | IPL 2022 Likely to Begin on April 2 in Chennai: Report

Pujara asserted that Rahane is working hard in the nets and everybody is hoping he scores big runs in the series.

“Once he gets back to scoring runs, he will be back in form. He has been working hard in the nets. So he is a good touch, hoping that he scores big runs in this series," he added.

>Also Read: India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Test Series Due to Injury, BCCI Names Replacement

For Pujara, the lack of Test hundred since January 2019 isn’t a problem.

Pujara also talked about his century drought since January 2019, however, the talismanic batter said he is not bothered about it.

Advertisement

“As far as my hundred is concerned, when it has to happen it will happen. My job is to bat well for the team and it’s not that I haven’t been getting runs. I have got 80s and 90s. As long as I am batting well and contributing for the team, I am not bothered about my hundred. It’s matter of one innings," he made it clear.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here