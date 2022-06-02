'I've Experienced it as Well, They Tend to Get Nasty': Rahane Opens up on Racism Row at the SCG Involving Siraj

The cricketing world saw history getting repeated when Team India, rather an injury-stricken side, came back after a debacle in Adelaide to stun the Aussies with a 2-1 series win last year. It was the second time in a row that India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, making a strong statement, as admitted by then Australian head coach Justin Langer, that “never ever underestimate the Indians’.

It’s been more than a year since that historic series win but the memories are still fresh. However, there was one more incident that rocked the series in a distasteful manner; the racism row. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut in that tour, was hurled abuses by a group of people present at the SCG stands. The fast bowler was forced to complain about the same to his captain and the match officials and eventually, the accused spectators were thrown out of the stadium.

Rahane, who was India’s stand-in captain in the absence of Virat Kohli, recently opened up about that unfortunate incident that had disturbed the team on the field. He stated that the visitors were racially abused at multiple venues but the Sydney incident was the worst among all.

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Rahane said the umpire offered them to leave the field midway. Instead, the stand-in captain insisted that the accused abusers be removed from the SCG.

“It was important to support our colleague (Siraj) given the situation he had been through. What happened in Sydney was completely wrong," Rahane told Cricinfo.

“Personally, I think Adelaide and Melbourne weren’t as bad. But this has been a continuous thing at Sydney. I have experienced it as well. They do tend to get nasty. I don’t think it has anything to do with a particular section of people in a particular country … The only solution is better parenting and better awareness," he added.

The incident at the Sydney Cricket Ground happened on the fourth day of the third Test when Siraj, who was fielding near the boundary line, was racially abused by the spectators. Similar allegations were also made a day prior but the final action was taken on the penultimate day when the police and security at the venue evicted a number of spectators. The play, which had come to a halt, finally continued.

“Yes, it happened at that ground (SCG) and at that place (Australia) a lot more. But it was courageous of him (Siraj) to bring it up so at least a wider section of people know and the people sitting next to such people on the ground do better next time.

“It is something one must condemn. But I want to bring it up that everywhere people are differentiating people on different grounds, which is not right," Rahane said.

