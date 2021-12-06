'Ajinkya Rahane's Time Seems to Have Passed': Simon Doull Feels Indian Youngsters Deserve an Opportunity

Former New Zealand cricket Simon Doull feels that out of form batter Ajinkya Rahane’s time seems to have passed. Rahane has been part of Team India’s red-ball set-up for the past many years and is currently Kohli’s deputy in the longest format, however, things are not working well for him with the bat. In 2021, Rahane has scored just 411 runs in 12 matches at an average of 19.57.

Doull feels that Rahane’s place is under a lot of scanners for the South Africa tour as Shreyas Iyer deserved to get a place ahead of him.

>Also Read: Kohli First Cricketer to be Part of 50 Wins in Each Format

Advertisement

“It’s a bit like airplane loyalty card points, at some point, it’s going to run out. I know Rahane is a champion human being, I know he is a huge part of this setup and part of the leadership group. But players with far better numbers over 29 innings have been dropped from this team. I know he has got a good record overseas but his time seems to have passed," said Doull on Star Sports after India crush New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rahane missed the second Test due to an injury, however, several critics feel it was a respectable way for the team management to drop him. The pressure is mounting on Test specialists Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who have failed to score consistent runs in the recent past.

The former New Zealand bowler feels that the young batters who are kicking the door deserve an opportunity over Rahane.

“He is getting out in a similar fashion and I just don’t know if he is as good a player as he was three or four years ago. When the young guys are coming along and kicking the door down, like they are doing at the moment, they deserve an opportunity," said Doull.

>Also Read: Decoding the Love Affair of Left-arm Spinners With the Wankhede Stadium

Advertisement

The 52-year-old, cricketer turned commentator, further pointed out the statistics to emphasize on Rahane’s rough patch and said that is not good enough for India’s standards.

“If (Rahane) was averaging 34 or 35 in the last 29 innings with a couple of centuries, I would have said keep him in the squad. But when you are averaging 24 with one century in 29 innings, I just don’t think that’s good enough. From the standards that India set, these numbers are well and truly below par and the time has come to bring in a young player. I know it’s a tough introduction, but I think I will run with Shreyas Iyer," said Doull.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here