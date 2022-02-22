Ajit Agarkar Set to Be Named Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach-Report

Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar is set to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach; earlier this role was with Australia’s James Hopes. According to a report in Times of India, the India pacer will complete his commentary commitments which will end on March 16 with the second Test against Sri Lanka. The news comes out on the back of the report that he might also be roped in as a bowling consultant with the Indian team. The report has also mentioned that either Zaheer Khan or Ajit Agarkar will take over the job in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

“Agarkar and Capitals have sealed the deal. The announcement will be made soon. Agarkar will get into the bubble immediately after the Sri Lanka series," a source told TOI.

“Nothing has been decided yet. BCCI has not received any request from the team management yet. Paras Mhambrey is doing a fine job as a bowling coach. He will be around. To get added services of a senior pros who have bowled in high-pressure World Cups could be beneficiary. It’s all an idea. But with both Agarkar and Zaheer working with IPL teams. It’s very unlikely that the franchises will release either of them. One has to be very careful with the conflict-of-interest clause," the source added.

The new coaching staff of Team India, comprising Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip, and Vikram Rathour – are on a mission to unite a strong group of players for the upcoming world cups. Baring the South Africa tour, the unit reaped positive results in two bilateral series at home – against New Zealand and West Indies. With Rohit Sharma leading the side across all formats, the coaches are visioned to move ahead with fresh strategies to end the drought of ICC titles.

Meanwhile, a Times of India report has stated that a senior player in the Indian team is ‘keen’ to have former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar on board as the bowling coach, till at least the 2023 ODI World Cup.

