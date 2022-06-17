AJM VS DUB Dream11 Team Prediction For Emirates D20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Ajman vs Dubai , June 17, ICC Academy, Dubai, 8 PM IST

AJM VS DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s AJM VS DUB Emirates D20 2022 match 11 between Ajman vs Dubai: Ajman will face Dubai in the Emirates D20 league on Friday, June 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Both the teams have been pretty inconsistent and will be looking to revive their season after facing some thumping defeats.

The Ajman team lost against Sharjah in a very close match by 1 wicket. After setting a target of 163, the bowlers did a good job of picking up 9 wickets. But they could not defend the target. Captain Yasir Kalim will be hoping to showcase better performances in the upcoming matches. Expectations will be high from experienced players like Sandeep Singh and Hameed Khan.

Dubai also tasted defeat in their last match against Fujairah by 8 wickets. After batting first, the batters played some rash shots and conceded their wickets cheaply. Thus, they could only manage to score 114 on the board which was easily chased by the dominant Fujairah side. Dubai will want to see better performances from senior players like Rameez Shehzad, Shrey Sethi, and captain Ronak Panoly.

Ahead of the match between Ajman vs Dubai; here is everything you need to know:

AJM VS DUB Telecast

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will not be telecast in India.

AJM VS DUB Live Streaming

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AJM VS DUB Match Details

The AJM VS DUB match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, June 17, at 8:00 pm IST.

AJM VS DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ronak Panoly

Vice-Captain: Nasir Aziz

Suggested Playing XI for AJM VS DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Puniya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rameez Shahzad

All-rounders: Nasir Aziz, Sagar Kalyan, Shival Bawa, Ayman Ahamed

Bowlers: Harsh Bobade, Nav Pabreja, Sultan Ahmad

Ajman vs Dubai Possible XIs

Ajman Predicted Line-up: Yasir Kaleem (c), Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Dawood Ejaz, Hameed Khan-I, Sandeep Singh, Ansh Tandon, Nasir Aziz, Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Hafeez, Sultan Ahmad, Nav Pabreja

Dubai Predicted Line-up: Adnaan Khan, Ronak Panoly (c), Puniya Mehra, Ammar Badami, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Ahaan Fernandes, Shival Bawa, Ayman Ahamed, Harsh Bobade, Soorya Sathish

