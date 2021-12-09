AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 09, 3:30 PM IST

>AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Ajman and Dubai: In the seventh match of the Emirates D 10 2021, Ajman will face Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 3:30 PM IST on December 09, Thursday. Both the teams will be eager to win the match as they are coming after registering a defeat in their last match.

Ajman were unable to get an ideal start in the tournament. The team has lost both their league matches and is hunting for their maiden victory. Ajman lost their first match to Fujairah and they followed it up with another defeat against Abu Dhabi by a big margin of nine wickets. Going forward, the team will fancy gaining some momentum.

Dubai, on the other hand, kickstarted the league with a victory over defending champions Sharjah. Big things were expected from the team in their second game also but they failed to live up to the expectations. Dubai lost their second match to Emirates Blues by six wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Ajman and Dubai; here is everything you need to know:

>AJM vs DUB Telecast

The AJM vs DUB match will not be telecasted in India.

>AJM vs DUB Live Streaming

The Ajman vs Dubai fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>AJM vs DUB Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 3:30 PM IST on December 09, Thursday.

>AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ameer Hamza

Vice-Captain- Qasim Muhammad

>Suggested Playing XI for AJM vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Furqan Khalil, Rahul Chopra

Batters: Ahaan Fernandes, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Farooq Mohammad, Malik Qamar Abbas

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Abdul Malik, Harshit Seth

>AJM vs DUB Probable XIs:

>Ajman: Safeer Tariq (wk), Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Malik Qamar Abbas, Rahul Chopra, Hafeez ur Rehman, Mayank, Rishab Mukherjee, Raunak Anil Vaswani, Nasir Aziz (c), Sultan Ahmed

>Dubai: Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ameer Hamza, Syed Haider Shah, Ahaan Fernandes, Harshit Seth, Bilal Cheema (c), Ankur Sangwan, Taimoor Ali, Furqan Khalil (wk), Farooq Mohammad

