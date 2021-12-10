AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 10, 08:30 PM IST

>AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Ajman and Sharjah: In the 13th match of the Emirates D10 2021, we have Ajman playing against Sharjah. The two teams will take the field on December 10, Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 08:30 PM IST. Both Sharjah and Ajman need to redeem themselves at the earliest.

The two teams faced defeat in their respective first two matches. However, they finally found the rhythm as they secured victory in their last match. Ajman got better off Dubai in their last match by six wickets. The team convincingly chased 95 runs in nine overs to collect their first two points.

Sharjah, on the other hand, hammered Emirates Blues in their most recent game by seven wickets. It was a class batting performance from the team as they scored 116 runs without many hassles.

>Ahead of the match between Ajman and Sharjah; here is everything you need to know:

>AJM vs SHA Telecast

The AJM vs SHA match will not be telecasted in India.

>AJM vs SHA Live Streaming

The Ajman vs Sharjah fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>AJM vs SHA Match Details

The AJM vs SHA match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 08:30 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

>AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Qasim Muhammad

Vice-Captain: Kashif Daud

>Suggested Playing XI for AJM vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Khalid Shah

Batters: Qasim Muhammad, Mayank, Fayyaz Ahmad

All-rounders: Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Yuvraj Barua

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwar, Nasir Aziz

>AJM vs SHA Probable XIs:

Ajman: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Malik Qamar Abbas, Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Hafeez ur Rehman, Mayank, Essam Muti ur Rab, Yuvraj Barua, Nasir Aziz (c)

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Laxman Manjrekar, Hassan Khan, Khalid Shah (wk), Amjad Gul, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Ali Anwar, Syam Ramesh, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal

