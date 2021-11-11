Akash Chopra Highlights Fundamental Flaws in Team India's Selection For New Zealand Series

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has pointed out a major flaw in Team India’s selection for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, which will start on November 17. The BCCI gave chances to several young players who performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded IPL 2021. Rookie Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan received their maiden senior team call-up, while Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja got the well-deserved rest after a jam-packed schedule in the past few months.

However, looking at the 16-member squad, the selectors picked five openers - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer and Ishan Kishan.

Advertisement

Chopra highlighted the fundamental flaw in Team India’s selection process as he said the player’s selection should happen according to the slots which are available.

“It’s a fundamental flaw in our system. I’m going to highlight this, because now, you’re thinking about the future. The players you select in T20Is, you should pick them for the slot which are available, and where the selected players have scored runs," Chopra said on his official Twitter account.

The former cricketers claim it is difficult for any batter who has played as an opener to bat lower down the order and perform similarly.

“You give preference to IPL performances which is good, but if you pick a player who has made runs as an opener for, say, number 5 spot in the international team, that won’t work. He has scored all runs as an opener, how can you expect him to perform similarly lower down the order?" Chopra said.

>Also Read | T20 World Cup 2021: Consistent New Zealand Make Yet Another Final

The former cricketer turned commentator, who is very vocal about his views, questions the selection committee on how many opportunities will be given to the five openers selected in the squad in the three-match series to prove themselves.

“We have 5 openers in the Indian team for the squad against New Zealand. We have only 3 matches; how many opportunities can you give? Rohit and Rahul are obviously going to play — they are the captain and vice-captain respectively," said Chopra.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here