Alastair Cook Pins Responsibility on ECB to Change England's Test Fortunes

As England find themselves 3-0 down with two games remaining in the ongoing Ashes series in Australia, former captain and legendary batter Alastair Cook has put the blame on the think-tank of the team’s cricket board.

While the popular opinion is that head coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root’s tactics are responsible for the poor display in Ashes, Cook feels that it is the responsibility of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director Ashley Giles to turn England’s fortunes in Test cricket.

Silverwood, also the selector, has faced his share of criticism for not picking players according to the conditions. However, Cook believes that it is unfair to make Silverwood the scapegoat.

In his column for The Times, Cook highlighted those above the coach who are responsible for the team’s downfall.

England’s leading run-getter in Tests recalled how he had expressed concerns when Ed Smith was removed from his role as the national selector and the maximum responsibility was placed in the hands of the coach Silverwood.

He says that the decision-making above the coach needs to be scrutinised as well. and says Giles has a huge job at his disposal.

Citing Australia’s turnaround, Cook said that when a year ago, Australia had lost to India at home, people wondered whether coach Justin Langer was the right man to lead the team in the future. He further said that Langer has not only guided his side to a T20 World Cup title but also a comprehensive Ashes victory.

Cook though feels that England are also capable of a similar recovery. “They need a reset first, though," he wrote.

The former opener also has sympathy for Root. “Being 3-0 down, the Ashes gone, it is an incredibly tough place for a captain," Cook wrote.

He further said that the current England Test captain will have to not only manage players, but also the coaches, and support staff with individual agendas.

